Sephora’s Legendary “Beauty Insider” Sale Has Arrived — Here’s How To Shop It

Sephora stans, the sale you've been waiting for is finally here. You've spent the big bucks on beauty hauls at the makeup emporium all year long, and now the highly-anticipated Beauty Insider sale has arrived, bringing with it a series of tiered discounts that will roll out from now until April 11. Currently, “Rouge” members — the biggest spenders — can shop early and get 20% off with the promo codeto celebrate, along with free shipping (with the code) at check out, while “VIB” and “Insider” members have to wait until later in the week to take advantage of the deals. If you're still iffy on the details, scroll down for all the answers to your most pressing questions pertaining to what Sephora calls its “Spring Savings Event.” Of course, everyone on the Shopping team is feverishly browsing the sale — ahead, see some of our editors’ best-bets and never-empties.