Sephora’s Legendary “Beauty Insider” Sale Has Arrived — Here’s How To Shop It

Sephora stans, the sale you've been waiting for is finally here. You've spent the big bucks on beauty hauls at the makeup emporium all year long, and now the highly-anticipated Beauty Insider sale has arrived, bringing with it a series of tiered discounts that will roll out from now until April 11. Currently, “Rouge” members — the biggest spenders — can shop early and get 20% off with the promo code SAVESPRING to celebrate, along with free shipping (with the code FREESHIP) at check out, while “VIB” and “Insider” members have to wait until later in the week to take advantage of the deals. If you're still iffy on the details, scroll down for all the answers to your most pressing questions pertaining to what Sephora calls its “Spring Savings Event.” Of course, everyone on the Shopping team is feverishly browsing the sale — ahead, see some of our editors’ best-bets and never-empties.
What is the Sephora VIB Sale?
Sephora’s sale is exclusive to Beauty Insiders — the free-to-join Sephora program that only requires your email. However, the discount depends on how much you spend at the endless beauty retailer. If you're a first-tier Beauty Insider, the discount is 10% off; if you're a second-tier VIB, it's 15% off; and if you're a third-tier Rogue, it's 20% off. Simply use the promo code SAVESPRING at checkout.
What's on sale at Sephora's VIB Sale?
EVERYTHING except Sephora Collection, The Ordinary, and MAC Cosmetics VIVA GLAM products. Everything else is up for grabs when it comes to the Sephora VIB Sale, from bestselling makeup to new skincare you've always wanted to try out.
How long does the Sephora VIB Sale last?
Starting date of the Sephora VIB Sale depends on the tier: for Rogue members, the sale starts today (congrats); for VIB members, it starts on April 5; and for Insider members, it starts on April 7. The sale as a whole runs through April 11 for all tiers.
With a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars and 3,900 reviews, this superstar foundation by Giorgio Armani is reviewer-vetted skin-care solve for the coming warmer months. The perfectly titled Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Oil-free foundation is exactly that — glowy and silky with medium coverage and natural finish while still being oil-free.
If you don't own at least one shade from Fenty Beauty's famous Gloss Bomb, can you even call yourself a lip gloss connoisseur? Now's your chance to either start your Fenty lip gloss journey or add to your ever-growing collection. With shea butter as its main ingredient, you can kiss soft glossy lips... hello!
If there's one eyeshadow palette you should get in this once-in-a-blue-moon sale, it's a Path McGrath one. Retailing for over $100, these shadows are ultra-pigmented, blendable, and a true luxury in the world of makeup. The Mothership VI palette features three neutral matte shades and seven shimmering, bold shades that just scream luxury.
Hooray! The reader-and-editor-favorite cleansing balm is included in the can’t-miss event. If you still haven't jumped on the Farmacy craze yet, this is your on-sale chance to do so. Perfect for all skin types, this balm melts away everything without stripping your skin or leaving a residue.
The beloved Tatcha Water Cream — with its 4-star rating and almost 4,000 reviews — is an oil-free, pore-minimizing moisturizer with powerful Japanese botanicals. Expect a radiant, even, and hydrated face the morning after your nighttime routine.
Whether it's a blushed complexion or rosy lips, this hydrating tinted balm does it all. Tower28's BeachPlease cream blush has buildable radiant color with plant-based ingredients like green tea and aloe vera extract for a just-at-the-beach glow.
Another reader-and-editor favorite, the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen is everyone's beach-bag go-to. It's a totally invisible, weightless, and scentless SPF 40 primer that's water and sweat-resistant. Plus, it's oil-free and takes care of fine lines, pores, and dullness.
The Ouai Hair Oil doesn't just smell heavenly — the lightweight oil also fights frizz and split ends, prevents heat/UV damage, and leaves your locks silky smooth and glossy. It's perfect for all hair types and color-treated hair.
If you're in the market for a serum that tackles anti-aging via trending superfoods, then the Volition Snow Mushroom Water Serum is for you. This super-hydrating serum features: the snow mushroom, which hydrates and locks in moisture; watermelon and apple extracts, which brighten and plump; and marine water, which minimizes the appearance of pores.
