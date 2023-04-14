This is not a drill: Sephora’s Spring Savings Event is back, and we over here at R29 are pretty stoked about it. Starting today, the beauty behemoth is offering discounts on nearly everything it sells, and just in time for a spring makeup refresh. If you’re not familiar with the sale, let us regale you with some fine print: Depending on your Beauty Insider tier, you can get up to 20% off all purchases during the entire sale period, making it an excellent opportunity to stock up on pricey, rarely-discounted products, or to try something new without paying full price.
For all the Rouge members, the sale starts early (i.e. today!), and you can enjoy a generous 20% off discount – and shop red-hot items like the Dyson Airwrap before it sells out. For VIBs and Insiders, the sale fun starts April 18, and you can enjoy 15% off and 10% off, respectively. (Sephora is also showing love to its in-house label by giving you 30% off all Sephora Collection products for the entire sale period, regardless of reward tier.) To apply the discount to your cart, simply use promo code SAVENOW at checkout.
Since we know Sephora can be a little overwhelming (in the best way, that is), we polled savvy R29 editors on what beauty gems they’re planning on adding to their virtual carts during Sephora’s Spring Savings Event. Keep scrolling to shop them all.
"I’m a diehard fan of this mascara. I’ve used it since high school and the compliments about my long lashes haven’t stopped rolling in since. It gives my eyelashes a lot of volume and curl (without using an eyelash curler), and the formula is buildable without getting flakey. I’ve been more than happy to repurchase it when it hasn’t been on sale, but I love stocking up on a couple at a time when there’s a discount available." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"After hearing nonstop hype about Phlur's Missing Person, I think Sephora's sale is the time for me to finally snag a bottle for myself. I'm obsessed with fragrance, and I have a feeling that the warm, enigmatic scent profile that made this internet-famous will become my new go-to." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"I have seen SO many story times on TikTok that start out with this product, I've decided it's finally time to try it for myself. I'm excited to wear it alone for a natural glow and use it for dressier occasions to really turn up my whole look." — Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
"The sun is no joke, especially when you’re at Brighton Beach and not exactly tempted to go in the water — which necessitates a good sunscreen that still allows for cute (read: non-greasy looking) pictures. This is the perfect sunscreen to bring along to the beach: It's light and goes over beach makeup without adding to the oil slick on my face. Plus the little size is super transportable and easy to squeeze out with sandy hands." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"If you don't like the greasy feeling left over by standard body lotions, Necessaire's Body Serum saves the day. It's both moisturizing, slightly gel-like, and sinks into your skin so quickly!" — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist
"I think the first words I uttered after applying Haus Labs' TikTok-famous foundation were, 'Holy shit.' Not only is the color match spot-on, but the finish on this is also simply incredible; it's not super matte, nor super dewy — it's just right. I'd say it's on the fuller end of medium coverage, but it can be sheered out or built up as needed. It's pricey at $45, so I'll be getting a backup bottle on sale for when my current one runs out." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"Yes, I can easily be persuaded to make a purchase because of cute packaging, but I wouldn’t say that I’d regularly pay $32 for a lip oil. However, rave reviews of Gisou’s lip oil have found their way onto my social feeds day after day, and fans swear that it's better than other popular ones on the market. So while it’s discounted, I’m excited to swipe one before they sell out." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"Tower 28 has been frequently hyped (and rightfully so!) by R29 editors, so this pick is hardly groundbreaking, but I lost my BeachPlease blush in the oh-so-magic Magic Hour last summer. I have been missing it ever since, and the return of warm weather is the perfect reason to add this back to my collection. It gives you the perfect post-beach rosy glow — but safely." — Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
"I fangirl over anything Westman Atelier. The packaging is CHIC, and the brand makes the perfect glowy natural products for people that are afraid of looking too made-up (like me). I already have the mini version of Westman Atelier's Face Trace cream Contour, but I'm about to swoop up one of its teeny tiny Lit Up Highlight Sticks, which is both half the price of the regular size and petite enough to tuck in my bag to carry around all summer long." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist
