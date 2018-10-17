Sephora Has All The New Hair Products You Need For Fall

If you frequent Sephora, then you're very familiar with the rigmarole that is "I'm just running in to grab [insert anything here]." You need a new Benefit mascara, and you walk out with that, plus a plastic tin of Cocofloss you eyed while standing in the checkout line, a few sheet masks, and a discounted cologne for your dad's birthday. Well, the temptation is about to get even worse, because the cult store's hair section just grew...again.
No matter your budget or need — cheap semi-permanent pink hair dye for Halloween or the best hairdryer money can buy — you can find it all at Sephora this fall. Scroll through to see all the best, fresh, new arrivals in haircare, ahead.
