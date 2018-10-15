7 Halloween Costumes Inspired By Celebrity Blondes

Remember that time you DIY bleached your hair into oblivion after you convinced yourself you could totally pull off Britney Spears' babylights circa "Oops!...I Did It Again?" Your mom still talks about what a mess that was at every family dinner. Luckily, if you've still got a hankering to go platinum, you have an opportunity to go blonde (for a night) every time Halloween rolls around.
All you need is a wig from your local beauty supply store, or the ever-faithful Amazon, to tackle the iconic Britney Spears costume without the trauma of growing out your over-processed hair. And if your hair has been blonde and Britney-esque since birth, you're going to save a ton of money on your "Toxic" flight attendant costume this year.
As a blonde (natural or otherwise), there are a few different costumes you can pull off. You could take on Carrie Bradshaw's corkscrew curls from Sex and the City or copy Kim Kardashian's single-process, white platinum hair down to her butt.
Ahead, are seven costumes perfect for living out your blonde ambitions.