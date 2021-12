The Best Gifts From Black-Owned Beauty Brands At Sephora

These days, we could pit-stop anywhere on the virtual beauty sphere to shop a seemingly endless array of eyeshadow palettes, decadent hair potions, and luminous skin-care products. But, for real gems that celebrate diversity and heart while occupying space on our top shelves, we head straight to Sephora 's industry-leading assortment of Black-owned beauty brands Over a year ago, Sephora became the first major retailer to officially endorse the 15 Percent Pledge ; committing 15% of its brand assortment to Black-owned companies . "We know we have more work to do, and we encourage other businesses to take the Pledge and help drive change for Black businesses and communities," the brand said via press release at the time of the announcement. Since then, the beauty retailer has grown to carry over 20 Black-owned prestige brands: cruelty-free cosmetics from makeup artist Danessa Myricks; Topicals, a science-backed skin-care brand; hot-off-the-runway palettes from fashion-favorite Pat McGrath ; complexion transformers from celebrity aesthetician Shani Darden . Sephora's led the charge in representing — offering ample shelf space , both IRL and online — to the best Black-owned beauty businesses across makeup, hair, skin care, and beyond. Which puts it at the top of our holiday shopping lists. Ahead, discover a giftable collection of Sephora's Black-owned beauty brands.