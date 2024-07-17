In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young people more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Age: 35
Location: New York
Current industry and job title: Ad tech, senior product manager
Current salary: $245,000/year
Number of years employed since school or university: 12
Starting salary: $15 to $17/hour
Biggest salary jump: $175,000 to $245,000. It was a job switch. I got a LinkedIn message from someone who said she was looking for more women in tech in leadership, and that sparked my interest.
Biggest salary drop: $65,000 to $22/hour. I lost a job and had to have one immediately, so I took a pay cut.
Biggest negotiation regret: For a recent job, I was offered $130,000 and I went for $190,000. In the end, we agreed to $165,000. I wish I had negotiated like this — going high — in my initial jobs, because it’s harder to move once you start, and it took me years to build up from there.
Best salary advice: No one is going to ask for a raise for you. Ask every six months — the worst thing to hear is no, but you’ll have it in their minds that you want to move up. I had a boss who told me that once, and it always stuck with me. Also, if your company does reviews, always use that as a chance to gauge where you’re at, and what they would like to see from you. And read your benefits! The impact of bad benefits can really skew what may seem like a higher-paying role. This is something I think about often.