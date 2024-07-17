Best salary advice: No one is going to ask for a raise for you. Ask every six months — the worst thing to hear is no, but you’ll have it in their minds that you want to move up. I had a boss who told me that once, and it always stuck with me. Also, if your company does reviews, always use that as a chance to gauge where you’re at, and what they would like to see from you. And read your benefits! The impact of bad benefits can really skew what may seem like a higher-paying role. This is something I think about often.