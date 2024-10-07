Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We did not have too many conversations about money; I still don’t know how much money my dad makes and he was always the breadwinner for our family. My parents did teach my siblings and me the value of money and saving by giving us a $2 allowance every week from kindergarten through high school. When I was young, $2 seemed like a lot and I’d spend it on candy or save a few weeks to go to the movies. Once I was older though, I needed to get a job in order to have spending money.