Do you worry about money now?

Not really. This is mainly because my habits allow for breathing room. Even when I made significantly less money, I always had discretionary money because I realized that financial peace is invaluable. I also can't be bothered to budget, so my one rule of thumb is to keep my fixed expenses as low as possible. My home and car are suitable but not extravagant. This has been the case even as my income has increased. I have family that encourage me to "enjoy" my salary and relax, but I am genuinely satisfied with my current quality of life and I know that a more expensive car or home wouldn't change that. I have little splurges here and there (home furnishings, a Burberry trench coat), but I prefer having the flexibility to go a bit OTT one month then scale back rather than increase my expenses across the board.