Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was not an expectation that I would go to university, although I was encouraged by my mom while growing up to work hard so I could get a good job. But I genuinely wanted to pursue higher education because I knew it would help me pursue my goal of a life of independence. I ended up getting a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in public policy. I lost my mom a year before I left for university and learned that she left me with a substantial amount of money. So I saved it and used it to pay my entire student debt of $37,000. My mom takes full credit for paying for my education.