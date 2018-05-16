Why Selenite Really Is The “Magic Wand” Of The Crystal World

If you tried telling someone about your new wand a few years ago, they'd probably mistake you for a Hogwarts alum. But now, as healing crystals continue to rise in mainstream popularity, it's becoming more commonplace for even muggles to keep a wand handy — especially if it's made of selenite.
Also referred to as "liquid light" among crystal connoisseurs, selenite is a white or clear stone known for its powerful healing and energizing properties. It's actually one of the few crystals believed to be able to cleanse other crystals and is named after the ancient Greek moon goddess Selene, thus associating it with lunar cycles and the divine feminine.
In other words, selenite has some serious spiritual bona fides. But, you don't need to be a master of moon magick or even an advanced crystal user to reap the benefits of selenite in your everyday life. "There is no wrong way to use it," says Deborah Hanekamp, seeress, shaman, and founder of Mama Medicine. For all its divine attributes, selenite is actually quite versatile.
Hanekamp explains that selenite is not only a useful tool for spiritual cleansing, but it can also provide the user with a greater sense of protection and clarity. It can be particularly helpful when you just feel stuck or tired for no reason. "Even simply looking at it can clear you out," Hanekamp says. Since selenite is so closely associated with focus and clearer thoughts, she recommends that you keep it on your desk or in your office to avoid any mental slumps during the workday.
Or, you could take a cue from Hanekamp's personal spiritual practice and leave some selenite near your front door. "I like to use my selenite wand right when I get home, so I’m not bringing any lingering energy from my day home with me," she says. Just wave it in the air over your head like you would a stick of burning sage to cleanse your aura, Hanekamp says, adding that waving it in a room of your home or just displaying it by the threshold, can help balance out the energy of your entire house.
So, whether you want to cleanse your home, clear your mind, or just reset after a long day, selenite may give you the boost you need. Just be careful you don't get it wet or handle it too roughly, Hanekamp says — as all-purpose as selenite may be, it's actually pretty fragile and prone to flaking off if you don't take care of it.
As to why it often comes in the shape of a wand, Hanekamp tells us that that's just a result of nature. "Selenite, in its natural form, almost looks like a tree trunk," she says. "The wand shape is one of the most natural ways of splitting it." Besides, let's be honest, wands have always been cool.
