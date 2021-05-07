Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there was always an expectation that I would go to college. Both of my parents went and I was always a high-achieving student so I felt my whole life that it was important I go to a top-tier school. My parents paid for my college in full, which was an unbelievable gift. When I chose my school, which was way too expensive, a part of that agreement was that I would pay my parents back $40,000 for part of my tuition. They wanted to be sure I had some financial responsibility, but they really eased me into it because I don't have to pay them any interest. I started paying them back eight months after I graduated college, once I had been working my first job for a few months and had gotten somewhat comfortable with my finances. I pay them in lump sums twice a year and will pay them the last $4,000 that I owe them in May or June.