1:45 p.m. — We arrive at the airport, and I grab a water bottle after having a coughing fit at the gate. I'm pretty sure my cold is no longer a cold and has morphed into some form of allergy/sinus infection hell, so I also hand out some Airborne vitamin tablets to my extended family in the hopes they will fend of the sickness. As we are boarding the plane, we encounter a very rude gate agent who scolds us for boarding late (we were trying to tire out the babies before getting on the plane, and we're not bringing bags on board). She is condescending to our party, and then does a complete behavioral change for the white male passenger who gets in line behind us. Encounters like these could be absolutely nothing, but as a POC there is always that nagging question of why we receive different treatment. I confirm the passenger behind us did not get the scolding we did and note the gate agent's name to send feedback to the airline. $4.34