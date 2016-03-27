Story from Styling Tips

All The Ways People Are Tying Their Thin Choker Scarves

Connie Wang
Photographed by Christian Vierig.
It's not often that it happens, but every once in a while, there's a trending styling move that looks good with a huge variety of outfits, takes like a second to put on, doesn't require much fiddling with throughout the day, and also costs next to nothing. Right now, that thing is tying a thin choker scarf around your neck.

Go long with velvet tasseled one for a '70s psychedelic moment or tie a thin one in a bow for a New Wave ingénue vibe. Or, just pull your elastic headband down around your neck for a style move that's becoming a thing with teen celebs. It's a set-it-and-forget-it add-on that instantly upgrades your outfit. Click through to see a few ways it's been done on the street, so you can steal some ideas for the week ahead.

