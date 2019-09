This Is What Hot Yoga Is Really Doing To Your Skin

Many skin types can benefit from it: "I recommend either saunas or steam baths for acneic or oily skin to...detoxify the skin," Dr. Engelman says. "I have read that steam rooms are a little better for acne-prone skin because they help balance oil production, but I haven't seen any studies to support this [yet]."Exposing skin to any mixture of heat and moisture can have its benefits. However, if you don't lock that just-gained hydration into the skin using a moisturizer immediately after you steam, it could actually dehydrate your skin. "Dry air draws moisture from wherever it can get it, and this includes your skin, so if a lotion isn’t applied topically to keep the moisture in the skin, it will evaporate out, and the skin will be more dehydrated than even before [you go] in the steam room," Rouleau says.Bacteria and sweating can also cause issues for breakout-prone skin — so always wash, or at least rinse with clean water, before putting on your moisturizer. Both experts agree that anyone with sensitive skin should skip any kind of intense heat. "Those with rosacea or sensitive skin should avoid steam rooms because it could promote or exacerbate flushing through the dilation of capillaries, which can be quite reactive," Dr. Engelman says. In fact, a 2010 study found that 56% of rosacea sufferers studied had adverse reactions to high heat and steam.Dr. Engelman notes that anyone prone to eczema, or any kind of inflammatory skin condition, should avoid potentially irritating the skin with high heat. "There are mixed reports on this, but I think the risks for eczema flares or infection outweigh the benefits," she says.Perhaps the most shocking potential risk? Many doctors believe that exposure to high levels of heat could trigger melanin production, which could lead to melasma and brown spots. "For years, brown hyperpigmentation on the skin was thought to be solely from the sun," Rouleau says. "What we now have found is that it isn’t only from direct sunlight, but heat will also increase the possibility of making discoloration more prominent, since heat inflames the skin, raising [its] internal temperature, and wakes up melanin cells."