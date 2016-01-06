This Is What Hot Yoga Is Really Doing To Your Skin

Here's Why High Heat & Steam Are Good

Thanks to varied levels of moisture in the air (up to 100% humidity in a steam room, around 40% in a hot yoga class, and up to 20% in a sauna, depending on how much water is being poured over the hot rocks), each of these high heat/steam environments can be a great way to hydrate your skin — if you follow a few skin-care rules. "Skin cells need water to live, so steam can be very beneficial for keeping surface layers feeling moist and looking healthy," Rouleau explains.



"Just 15 minutes in the steam room...stimulates circulation, increases perspiration, and eliminates toxins," Dr. Engelman says. All of these are great, but it's circulation that's the most exciting: "When the skin gets warm, the capillaries and vessels dilate, causing nutrient-rich blood and oxygen to be brought to the cells," Rouleau says. "Blood circulation is what feeds the skin and its cells and keeps them acting healthy, while giving the skin a glow from within." Translation: Steam can be good in moderation.

