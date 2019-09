SNL’s Prince Harry Attempts To Prepare The Royal Baby For Its Bonkers Life

Harry continued the tour of sorts, speaking to various guests along the way, including a man named Charles (Kenan Thompson), a friend of Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland ; his drunk ex-girlfriend Tinsley (Emma Stone); and the Queen (Kate McKinnon), who was buried under a massive pile of baby gifts while searching out what Amal and George Clooney sent the royal baby (we’d like to know too!). You know, while also dodging an energetic Corden like the plague.