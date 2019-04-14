SNL’s Prince Harry Attempts To Prepare The Royal Baby For Its Bonkers Life

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby should be here any day now, and if Saturday Night Live is any indication of what’s to come, the royal baby is in for a pretty interesting life.
Over the weekend Prince Harry, aka SNL’s Mikey Day, made a shoutout video for his unborn child, straight Kylie Jenner style. Of course, key members of the royal family made appearances, too. There was also a whole lot of running away from James Corden (played by Aidy Bryant).
The first of many hilarious moments in the sketch came courtesy of Kate Middleton (Cecily Strong), who leaned straight into the rumored Kate-Meghan feud.
Advertisement
"Papers keep saying she's 'feuding' with your mom, but she's not," Day’s Harry said into the camera, while Strong’s Duchess of Cambridge smiled and shakily sipped champagne.
"No, not at all! We're not feuding. Why would we be?" Kate said through clenched teeth. "Because I've followed all the strict rules and she doesn't have to, at all?!" When The Crown finally gets to these two, it’s gonna be savage.
Harry continued the tour of sorts, speaking to various guests along the way, including a man named Charles (Kenan Thompson), a friend of Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland; his drunk ex-girlfriend Tinsley (Emma Stone); and the Queen (Kate McKinnon), who was buried under a massive pile of baby gifts while searching out what Amal and George Clooney sent the royal baby (we’d like to know too!). You know, while also dodging an energetic Corden like the plague.
Watch the full clip below.
Advertisement