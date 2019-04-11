Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Breaking This One Major Tradition For The Royal Birth

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” a statement from Buckingham Palace reads, according to the outlet. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."