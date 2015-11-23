Remember when the SATs were scored on a scale of 2400? Well, anyone who bragged about getting a 2200 or higher might find that boast having less meaning in 2016.
Why? New SATs coming spring 2016 will be tallied using the test's original scale of 400 to 1600. But, for next year's test takers, that's not the only change.
First of all, the essay portion of the test is now optional. The new SATs have also cut the sentence-completion section and vocabulary-based questions — you know, the one with all the words no one uses IRL. Meanwhile, the math section will add higher-level problems to the arithmetic, algebra II, and geometry it already tests.
“Not since 2005 has the SAT gone through such a major change," Rob Franek, senior vice president and publisher of the Princeton Review, told Refinery29 in a statement — and for those who have already taken the exam, the new format might sound outrageous (calculators are allowed in only two of the math sections, for example).
We asked Princeton Review to give us some sample questions to see how they're prepping their students. "As you can see from these questions, this test isn’t for wimps," Franek wrote. Luckily, wrong answers won't be penalized in the new format. Click through to see if you have what it takes to be a top student these days.
