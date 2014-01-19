Like so many of us, Sarah Magid was inspired by her grandmother when she created her jewelry line. And, drawing from the colorful, clashing ensembles she used to wear — sounds like a lady we'd get along with! — Magid created a namesake line that's just as smile-inducing.
For spring '14, the New York designer filled her collection with bright baubles in slice shapes and juicy colors, essentially crafting the perfect accompaniment for the fruit prominently featured in her lookbook. The designs are powerful and statement-making when piled on, but there are also plenty of smaller, daintier pieces wearable for any and every day.
Pulling inspiration from modern art as well, the brass bits and baubles spring to life in the snaps ahead. Sure, pineapples and heavy-metal cuffs don't always go hand in hand, but we're willing to bet they look just as sweet together as they do apart. Ahead, see all of the major eye candy, and shop the jewels — ranging from $100 to $950 — at Shopbop, Anthropologie, Henri Bendel, and Saks Fifth Avenue this spring.