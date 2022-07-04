At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

When I graduated college at 21 and then again at 27. I moved into an apartment with a roommate upon college graduation and covered all of my own expenses. My dad did cover the upfront first/last/security/brokers fee which was about $5,000, and I paid him back in monthly installments for six months. At 26, I quit my job and moved to Europe for a year (which I completely funded), but did move back into my parents' house when I returned. I lived rent-free for three months while I looked for a job and did not contribute to any food costs (sorry, mom and dad, but thank you!). Since 27, I have been completely self-sufficient but could easily rely on my parents or my boyfriend's parents as a safety net if needed. I would hope that my savings would allow us to avoid that, though.