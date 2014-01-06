For those who swear by a relaxed, minimalist approach to dressing, you're going to want to know about Samuji. After all, this Finland-based design studio, launched in spring 2011, doles out the must-haves — timeless clothes and accessories with an inherent functionality and necessity to them. Basically, here's where we can find those wear-them-to-death, never-throw-away, forever-chic pieces that every woman should have in her sartorial arsenal.
Featuring classic neutrals, stripes, and rich jewel tones, Samuji's resort 2014 line touts nothing short of laid-back, boyfriend glamour. And, with oversized knits, wide-legged trousers, loose-fitted dresses, and Audrey Hepburn-style boatnecks, how can a girl possibly resist? Well, there is one tiny hiccup: These pieces aren't exactly what we'd call cheap. But, priced between $100 to $1,000, these are investment purchases that'll supplement any existing wardrobe.
To shop Samuji, visit its list of stockists in Europe, Asia, and America. Plus, click ahead for 15 irresistibly chic buys that are absolutely essential.