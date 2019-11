For those who swear by a relaxed, minimalist approach to dressing, you're going to want to know about Samuji . After all, this Finland-based design studio, launched in spring 2011, doles out the must-haves — timeless clothes and accessories with an inherent functionality and necessity to them. Basically, here's where we can find those wear-them-to-death, never-throw-away, forever-chic pieces that every woman should have in her sartorial arsenal.