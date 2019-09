How I Successfully Escaped Work, While Still At My Desk

Once I entered the Perfect Beach app, I could pick which scene I preferred (beach daytime, beach sunset, pier daytime, or pier sunset) and the musical accompaniment. I opted for beach daytime and a guided meditation with tranquil, spa-like music. Then, I arrived at my destination: There was white sand at my feet, crystal-clear blue water in the distance, palm trees swaying around me, and birds flying above.I was ready to relax.Each day around lunchtime, I spent 10 minutes with my headset on and my mind at the beach. Instead of closing my eyes or focusing on a single point on the wall, as I have done while meditating in the past, I took in my surroundings. I looked up at the clear, blue sky and bright sun, turned around to see the tropical bushes behind me, and watched the water lap at the sand.I tried the guided meditation program on the first day, but found that I preferred to hear the soothing music alone, instead. When my coworker at the desk next to me tapped me, indicating that my 10 minutes were up, I felt as if I had been awoken from a pleasant seaside dream (and no, I never actually fell asleep). Even though I hadn't physically left work, when I took the headset off and returned to my laptop, I felt refreshed and recharged for the afternoon ahead.This testing didn't come without some laughter from those around me, especially during my earliest trip to the beach. I took it in stride, laughing along with them. I did, after all, look a little ridiculous. But after that first day, my coworkers got as accustomed to it as I was, and the giggles ceased. As for me, I usually wear glasses while working at my computer, so having something else on my face didn't feel that odd (although the headset is a bit heavier than a pair of specks). Surprisingly, the headset didn't bother me at all during my meditation.After this experience, I'm looking forward to maintaining my daily trips to the beach and trying out some other VR apps to see if they, too, provide effective escapes. And I will definitely be in the "stands" to cheer on gymnast Simone Biles this August.I doubt that a VR experience will ever replace the joy of being on an actual beach — that would be an incredible feat. But for zero travel cost and complete convenience, the virtual experience comes at a very close, sand-filled second. At the very least, it's worth a try.