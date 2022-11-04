This iPhone-Only Editor Tried Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4 For A Month

Okay, let's get all technical stuff out of the way and dig into how this new model compares to other Flip phones. The Flip4 has a 3,700 milliampere/hour (mAh) battery (a measurement that identifies both the power of the battery and how long the phone will last before its next charge), while the Flip3 and Flip have 3,300 mAh batteries. While the Flip3 only offers up to 256 GB of storage, Samsung added a 512 GB offering in the Flip4 series. The Flip4 has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with a CPU of up to 3.2 GHz and 8GB of RAM. The 12-megapixel (MP) rear camera is largely unchanged from previous models (although Samsung added wide, ultra-wide, and 10x digital zoom options), and the front of the phone offers a 10MP camera. The aperture of the camera — the lens opening that controls the amount of light allowed into the camera — is improved as compared to previous models. It has a focal length of 2.4 in the front and 2.2 in the rear, as opposed to the 1.8 offered on previous models. Finally, one of the biggest upgrades you'll get in the Flip4 as compared to previous models is its screen, with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which means that the display is clearer and runs smoother than prior Flip phones.