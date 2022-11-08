This iPhone-Only Editor Tried Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4 For A Month

— I'm not going to lie: The flipping is fun. Buuuuut it could definitely be more fun. The flipping motion is slow. I know that's to protect the screen from damage, but I was low-key disappointed. If you were hoping to relive your early '00s memories of dramatically slamming your flip phone shut, you will be disappointed — it's no Razr.



— While it's flipped closed, you can see your tiny screen and swipe to access your music, set alarms, see your calendars, and more. You can also customise the background with any picture you want and change the clock's font.



— The display really is impressive, and it looks as high-def as you can imagine. It's probably better than what you're used to if you've only ever had an iPhone. I know I was utterly impressed. The refresh rate — or how frequently the display can pull up new images, like when going from one app to the other — is also insane. Sometimes I think it moves faster than my brain can keep up with, but in a good way.



— You can take photos hands-free by just showing a high-five to the screen, which I like! This is feature is not exclusive to the Flip4, but it's a very fun one that I enjoyed playing around with.



— I also enjoyed how the display changed if you folded the phone into a "sitting down" position, meaning the main display was on the upper screen while the controls were on the bottom one. It reminded me of the Nintendo DS! So fun!



— My main problem with the Android OS is that it's too customisable. I'm sure that if you already have an Android phone, that sounds absolutely absurd. I like control, but not that much. From fonts to changing what specific screen movements mean, it's too much for me, personally. I want my phone to already know the most intuitive way to do things (like how sliding back on an email in Gmail should bring me back to my main mailbox but instead it takes me to the sidebar menu). It's given me some decision paralysis, but if you don't have that problem, then you'll love all the options!