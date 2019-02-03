2 p.m. — I get home and tell my roommates about where I've been and all the choices I've made before going for a run. When I get back, my arches are throbbing (I have extra high ones due to many years of ballet), and I realize I'm way overdue for a new pair of sneakers. Since I don't pay a monthly gym membership and need a lot of support for my feet, I buy new ones and feel okay about the price I pay for them. I walk home and take a few extra blocks because the episode of Alec Baldwin's podcast Here's the Thing I'm listening to is so good I don't want to stop. $80