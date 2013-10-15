Fact: Style doesn't fade with age. To prove it, Salvatore Ferragamo's celebrating its 100th anniversary in America with a range of some of the chicest bags, shoes, and accessories we've spotted in a long time.
Mixing arty, lucite jewels with camel-colored calfskin heels, and a ridiculously cool orange-snakeskin handbag, the limited-edition range manages to combine a dash of old world Tuscany craftsmanship with a dose of syrupy-sweet, classic Hollywood glam. And, the result pretty much leaves us in an insatiable fashion frenzy.
Wanna see all of the prettiness after the jump in person? The Ferragamo Hollywood pop-up shop will be open to the public at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (9390 North Santa Monica Boulevard) from October 18 through November 15.