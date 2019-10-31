Over 12 30-minute episodes, we'll re-experience the complicated relationship between Marianne and Connell, who went to school in a small town in west Ireland before following each down an even rockier road at university in Dublin. The actors bringing our two protagonists to life are Daisy Edgar-Jones (War of the Worlds, Cold Feet) and newcomer Paul Mescal. Initial responses at Refinery29 UK HQ are various iterations of: "Delight!", "Quite spot on for me" and "PERFECTION".