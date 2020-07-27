Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents encouraged me to pursue obtaining a higher education. Unfortunately, they weren't able to help me out with tuition so I ended up leaving university my junior year to work full time. Luckily, I was able to build enough experience and work for companies able to pay me the equivalent of what I would have been making with a degree. However, I'm stuck with three years of student debt and no degree.

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents separated when I was six years old and both struggled financially until I reached adulthood. My mother had great financial skills and knew how to keep her credit score high, but had a large amount of debt up until she retired and had the means to get debt-free. My dad always discussed how to make smarter financial choices but trusted me to make decisions for myself and learn valuable life lessons.

What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was when I was 16 and in high school. I was a hostess at a restaurant making minimum wage. I got the job because I liked the way my friends had extra money to spend on outings, and wanted to eventually buy a car for myself. My parents wanted me to understand that money doesn't come for free and that you appreciate the things you earn in life, which I hold valuable today.

Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes. After my parents separated, my mother utilized resources like payday advances to help make it to her next check. My dad hid a lot about his finances, but we always lived very modestly. My parents didn't have fancy cars or big houses, but they always made sure we had dinner on the table and a roof over our heads. Today, that's what matters to me the most.

Do you worry about money now?

Everyday. I think about my future and wanting more normalcy as an adult. I stress all the time about being able to live on my own one day, being able to have money to travel, and being able to live my life without worrying my debit card might decline.

At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself at the age of 18. My parents told me that if I wanted to live on my own that I'd need a job to pay for my rent/car/bills. They helped me out here and there with $50 every so often, but I was mostly independent financially.

Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No