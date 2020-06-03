Occupation: Analyst

Industry: Biotech

Age: 31

Location: San Mateo, CA

Salary: $187,000 + ~$85,000-$100,000 bonus (between cash and stocks)

Net Worth: ~$330,000 (I have ~$60,000 in high-yield checking/savings/CD accounts. ~$135,000 in my 401(k)... at least as of today, who knows what it'll look like in a month given the current market. ~$135,000 in investment accounts — I have a financial advisor who manages most of this amount but I ask that we keep a pretty conservative profile so this hasn't taken as big of a hit as my 401(k). I also have a one-bedroom condo gives me a net positive of ~$250,000 based on Redfin estimates less my mortgage, but not including in Net Worth total.)

Debt: $380,000 remaining for my mortgage

Paycheck Amount (Bi-weekly): $4,059

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage/HOA: $2,900 (I live with my boyfriend and he gives me $1,000/month as rent)

Student Loans: $0 (my parents paid for my school)

Medical/Vision/Dental: $48 per paycheck (pre-tax)

401(k): $648 per paycheck (my employer matches 100% up to $15,000 per year)

Utilities: $60.32 (this is just for internet — water, electric, trash included in HOA)

Car Insurance: $198 (I know it's high! I have more points on my record than I'd like to admit...)

Phone: still on parents' plan

Spotify: $9.99 (use my bf's Hulu)

ClassPass: $15 (on hold during COVID-19)

Other: I give my parents $500 a month. I think it's somewhat expected in Asian culture to take care of your parents as they get older, whether it be physical and/or monetary care.

Annual Expenses:

Disney+: $59.99

Amazon Prime: $119

Investments: I don't actively contribute to my investment accounts (aside from monthly 401K contribution). Every few months, I'll assess what is in my checking accounts and transfer an amount over to my investment portfolios. I try to keep six months in cash for "rainy days."