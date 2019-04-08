11 a.m. — Have therapy during my lunch break. I go every Wednesday at this time. My therapist does teletherapy through the Doxy.me app, so I get to video chat with her instead of going to an office, which makes it SO much easier for me. I suffer from anxiety and depression, which has been under control lately, but I still love therapy. It's really nice to have someone to talk to who doesn't know anyone I know and won't judge me (or does a great job at hiding it, haha). My job can get pretty stressful, so it's especially helpful to have a mental-health break during the middle of the work day. I'm fortunate enough to have my insurance cover it, so I just pay the copay. $15