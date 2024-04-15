Biggest negotiation regret: Despite having some insider information when I was converting from contract to full time (as I could access the company interweb and see some pay details for my level), I think I should have asked for more. HR and my boss didn’t bat an eye at my salary request (it was a 33% raise for me). Then, the next year, I received both a normal pay raise of 3.5% as well as a cost of living adjustment. Between the two, my salary increased by another 13%.