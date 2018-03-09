How One Nurse's Salary Changed Over 10 Years

Best salary-related advice: "You have to ask for what you want sometimes. I make great pay now but my job is very serious and I work a lot of long hours. I have asked for other things from my job to make my and my family's lives easier, including cheaper health insurance deductions from my paycheck (meaning my job pays for more), which they agreed to. I pay $200 biweekly for myself, my spouse, and our two kids, and [my job] pays about $800 biweekly. I couldn't afford to take care of all the family bills and pay $2,000 a month to cover us all for health insurance. Sometimes, I bargain with them when I work longer weeks, or when I pick up an extra shift; I'll ask for an additional differential — a "diff" — to my regular rate to make up for time lost with my family. The other girls I work with are never afraid to ask for what they want, seeing that makes me believe that it's okay to feel like you are worth more and to ask for it. The worst that can happen is being told no, but at least you asked — and hopefully you get a reason why."