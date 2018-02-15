How One Woman's Salary Went Up & Down Over 10 Years

Starting salary: $500/week

Current salary: $44,000

Number of years employed: 10

Biggest salary jump: $9,000

Biggest salary drop: $10,000

Biggest salary regret: "That I let my fear of not having an income or get a position [impact my decision to] enter into negotiations. Also, in moving from one state to another, I did not do enough research into what people with my attributes and skillset are earning. I've always wanted to work, and I am lucky that I have an inheritance (though I cannot access those funds until I am 35, except for rare occasions). Even with the ups and downs, I've been lucky that I have not had to access it, and I've tried to act as if it does not exist."

Best salary-related advice: "Do not let the pressure of bills, expenses, etc. force you to stay in a position you do not like. In my highest salaried position, though I liked the money, I hated working there. I made more money than the manager and there was major resentment toward me, leading to a campaign to get rid of me that worked. I could have made a bigger stink about it at the time, but I was happy to leave and move to Austin, which has been good to me professionally. Know your worth and hold strong to it."