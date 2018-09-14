This 34-Year-Old Marketing Professional Went From $100 A Day To $100k A Year In 10 Years

Age: 34

Current Location: Detroit, MI

Current Industry: Marketing & Advertising

Current Title: Director, Marketing Strategy & Brand Management

Starting Salary: $6.40/hour (2006)

Current Salary: $100,000

Number Of Years Employed: 12

Do you have student loans? No, I received a full academic scholarship for undergrad.

Biggest Salary Jump: $22,000

Biggest Salary Drop: "$31,000 — I left a job that I was bored with after a year and thought I had gotten everything I could out of it without a back-up plan (young person mistake). I figured it would be easy to get a new job. (It wasn't — always easier to get a job when you have a job.) I ended up substitute teaching in the interim while looking for a permanent position. It paid the bills, but it wasn't a steady salary. "

Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "When I was younger, I didn't negotiate at all. I truly didn't realize it was a thing. I assumed that if you wanted to job, you took what they were willing to pay. I'm sure I could have made more in my early years if I didn't just accepted what I was offered. It was also a time when the economy wasn't great, so if I was offered a job, I took it."

Best Salary-Related Advice: "Do your research on the industry, your areas of expertise, your location and years of experience. Know what number you want and what number you will settle for. Always try and ask for their budget before giving your wants. If you do tell then what you want, state it and stop. Don't continue to talk because you are uncomfortable."