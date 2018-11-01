In our series My Salary Story, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least eight years, and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here.
Previously, we talked to a 29-year-old registered nurse who makes $157,000 plus overtime, a 33-year old executive assistant who doubled her salary in less than four years, a 37-year old marketing insights manager in the beauty industry who made $85,000 at an internship, and a 37-year old IT professional who got an $8,000 raise with a counter offer.
Age: 28
Current Location: Austin, TX
Current Industry & Title: Travel, Senior Marketing Manager
Starting Salary: $40,000 in 2013
Current Salary: $125,000 + 20% yearly bonus
Number Of Years Employed: 5
Biggest Salary Jump: $37,500 with bonus in 2017
Biggest Salary Drop: None, only way is up!
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "For my first job, I was so excited that I got a 'real' job with health benefits and a 401(k) that I was hesitant to negotiate. Despite practicing negotiation in school and knowing the egregious stats that women rarely negotiate, I did not seize the opportunity."
Best Salary-Related Advice: "There is absolutely nothing wrong with asking for more money. If you are going into a new job, you should negotiate to get a higher salary since you will not get a pay bump any time soon. There are rare circumstances where they immediately offer you more than you expect. In that case, be happy."
