Age: 28

Current Location: Austin, TX

Current Industry & Title: Travel, Senior Marketing Manager

Starting Salary: $40,000 in 2013

Current Salary: $125,000 + 20% yearly bonus

Number Of Years Employed: 5

Biggest Salary Jump: $37,500 with bonus in 2017

Biggest Salary Drop: None, only way is up!

Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "For my first job, I was so excited that I got a 'real' job with health benefits and a 401(k) that I was hesitant to negotiate. Despite practicing negotiation in school and knowing the egregious stats that women rarely negotiate, I did not seize the opportunity."

Best Salary-Related Advice: "There is absolutely nothing wrong with asking for more money. If you are going into a new job, you should negotiate to get a higher salary since you will not get a pay bump any time soon. There are rare circumstances where they immediately offer you more than you expect. In that case, be happy."