We can count on one hand the number of times we've reached for green nail polish at the salon — not because there's anything wrong with the color, but in a world of creamy neutrals and poppy reds, shades of green can get lost in the mix.
The hue shouldn't be overlooked, though, especially the in-between tones that take inspiration from leafy herbs like thyme and sage. Muted greens feel particularly apt for spring: They're less predictable than dusty roses and caramel nudes, but still palatable if punchy, eye-catching oranges and pinks aren't quite your jam.
Ahead, we rounded up our favorite sage-inspired polish colors to use on your next at-home mani day.
