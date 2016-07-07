Ah, rosé — the refreshing, warm-weather beverage is always a summer staple. It's light, crisp, sweet, and effervescently pink. What's not to love?
Our pals at Pinterest have rounded up 10 rosé recipes to give your usual glass a revitalizing upgrade. Check out these top-pinned, next-level twists that will give you a whole new reason to say, "Yes way rosé."
Strawberries and plums add a splash of fruity flavor to this classic summer drink.
7. Hibiscus Rosé Mimosa
Nothing is more lovely than a hibiscus blossom floating in a tall glass of bubbly rosé.
8. Rosé Blood Orange Lemonade
Sick of sipping rosé? Try freezing it for some fresh popsicle action.
