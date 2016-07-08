These Are The Best Rosé Recipes On Pinterest

Elizabeth Buxton
Ah, rosé — the refreshing, warm-weather beverage is always a summer staple. It's light, crisp, sweet, and effervescently pink. What's not to love?
Our pals at Pinterest have rounded up 10 rosé recipes to give your usual glass a revitalising upgrade. Check out these top-pinned, next-level twists that will give you a whole new reason to say, "Yes way rosé."
1. Peach Rosé Sangria
Peaches add a delicate fruity touch to this refreshing rosé sangria.

2. Watermelon Frosé Cocktails
What is frosé? Basically a delicious rosé slushie, and yes, you want one.

3. Rosé Spritzer
Bring back the sprizter, rosé syle.

4. Yes Way Rosé Cocktail
The name of this cocktail truly says it all.

5. Rosé Slushy
Slushy rosé with a lavender garnish equals summertime bliss.

6. Strawberry Plum Rosé Sangria
Strawberries and plums add a splash of fruity flavour to this classic summer drink.

7. Hibiscus Rosé Mimosa
Nothing is more lovely than a hibiscus blossom floating in a tall glass of bubbly rosé.

8. Rosé Blood Orange Lemonade
The ultimate power couple of classic summer drinks: rosé + lemonade.

9. Rosé Wine Granita
Get ready for your new favourite alcoholic dessert.

10. Strawberry Watermelon Rosé Popsicles
Sick of sipping rosé? Try freezing it for some fresh popsicle action.
