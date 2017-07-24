Getting engaged is one of those incredible life memories that you'll likely want to remember for decades to come: The prospect of spending the rest of your life with someone you adore is obviously exciting, but the whole experience becomes even more incredible when it takes place in a beautiful locale. Obviously, whether you're going to share it with your entire Facebook audience can also play into the whole mentality.
Destination proposals are on the rise: According to a survey by American Express, 30% of respondents believe that a weekend trip or a vacation is the best timing for a proposal. While we're pretty sure Paris ranks high up on everyone's dream location list, there are plenty of other jaw-droppingly gorgeous places for a proposal. Ahead, we've rounded up seven extraordinary destinations — from historic bridges to dramatic cliffs — to pop the question.