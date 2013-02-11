From hefty knits to perfectly simple, cocoon coats, it is hard to deny the Scandinavian design and pastoral influence in Rodebjer's fall '13 collection. Carin Rodebjer's concept for her latest collection was inspired by her childhood in rural Gotland, Sweden, and while it was plenty idyllic, there were great, professional pieces for women whose careers involve milking spreadsheets and not cows.
Nubby sweaters, longer hemlines, heavy quilting, and knee-high leather boots stood in complementary contrast to flannel suits, chic topcoats, and party-ready silk shirts and dresses. The standout was definitely the oversized fringed sweaters that both our country and city cousins could get behind — though it's up to you whether you'll wear yours with lived-in work boots or pumps.