It's not every day that you get to look inside a CFDA member's super exclusive showroom — a place typically reserved for major industry buyers and insiders. But, Robert Rodriguez recently opened an NYC showroom where you can actually shop, and we're giving you the sneak peek right here.
Rodriguez's trademark sophisticated and feminine designs are now housed in a bright, minimalist space in the Meatpacking District. The showroom, designed by D Form A, ditches the intimidating vibes for a feel that's fresh, sleek, and welcoming. You can make an appointment to view the most recent collections at 22 Little West 12th Street, 2nd Floor (between Washington Street and 9th Avenue). Click through to tour Rodriguez's beautiful new showroom.