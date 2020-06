Let’s Have (Safe) Road Trip Sex, Baby!

It’s the summer of the road trip . Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of us still feel unsafe on planes and trains. Plus, as anyone who went through an On The Road phase in college can tell you, long car rides are fun, and romantic, and a little sexy. Which brings us to: road trip sex . That's right. If folks are getting behind the wheel this summer, you can bet your last face mask that they’re also getting it on in (and around) the backseat.