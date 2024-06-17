Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

When I lived at home during college, my dad gave me $1,500 toward a cash car purchase so I could commute to campus and work. Before she passed, my grandmother gifted me $5,000 one Christmas, which I used to pay off the last $5,000 of my student debt. After she passed, I unexpectedly inherited $15,000 cash (which my husband and I mostly used on a fancy honeymoon because we opted not to have a wedding) and about $225,000 in a trust fund that can only be used for eligible educational, health or living expenses. It was bittersweet and truly a shock because my parents are both alive but I believe her intention was to help make up for my lack of familial support after high school. It’s been an adjustment, mentally and emotionally, knowing I have money that my husband doesn’t have access to unless I use it for joint spending (it’s a premarital asset) but I’m also grateful that my grandmother entrusted me with it and I still feel very much like a fiduciary of her money. It’s professionally managed so I plan to leave it alone, let it grow and use it as retirement income. I haven’t taken a disbursement since I received it (a year ago). Finally, my husband’s family gifted us $15,000 toward our house down payment, which was less than half.