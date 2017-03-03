If You're Over Uber, Here Are All Your Other Options

Uber might have been the first ride-sharing app to revolutionize the transportation industry, but since it was founded in 2009, plenty of others have sprung up. So if, in the wake of recent allegations against the company, you find yourself hopping on the #DeleteUber bandwagon, rest assured, you have options.
How do you decide which service to take from point A to point B — whether you need a ride home, to work, or from one nightclub to the next? Well, mostly it will depend on which companies operate in your city. Uber's major selling point tends to be that it is available in far more locations than most of its competitors.
But there are plenty of reasons to try other ride-hailing apps, and their services are increasingly available in more places. Ahead, we've rounded up six that are worth a try — and which prove Uber's not the only game in town.