Add This Luxe Winter Fabric To Your Braids For More Texture

Create a part down the middle of your head and divide hair into two sections.Divide each section into two ponytails and secure each with a small, thin elastic at the nape of your neck. You should now have four pigtails.Braid one pigtail on the right and one on the left using a classic, three-strand braid technique. Secure each with a small elastic. Fishtail-braid the remaining two sections. (You can repeat a classic, three-strand style if you prefer — or anything else you like!) Secure with small, thin elastics. You should now have four pigtail braids.Gently pull apart the braids to create a loose and full finish.Wrap a long piece of your desired fabric around the base of one of the braids and knot to secure in place. Wrap it around the braid in any way you like — the more artful and unique, the better!Tie the end of the fabric around the bottom elastic and knot in place.Repeat on the other braids.