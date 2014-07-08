As it turns out, denim and philanthropy do go hand in hand. Just ask Rialto Jean Project's founder and creative director Erin Feniger. She's artfully fusing these concepts together with her impressive collection of vintage, hand-paint-splattered Levi’s, Wranglers, and Lees — the proceeds of which support a cause dear to the designer's heart.
As part of the company’s charitable platform, Denim Doing Good, a portion of all sales help to fund art-therapy programs at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Which means that, although these trendy pieces were likely already on your shopping wish list, you've now got a pretty solid reason to finally indulge. Ahead, peek (and shop) these one-of-a-kind wares free of buyer's remorse.
Photo: Courtesy of Rialto Jean Project.