If you’re looking for a nail polish that will take the place of your perfume, you’re in the wrong place. (And, uh, why are you looking for that?) The reason this product is at the top of our drugstore favorites list isn’t because it’s supposed to smell like flowers — TBH, we only got the faintest whiff — but because it lasts almost as long as a gel manicure. Seriously.
A drugstore nail polish in a perfect red that holds up through two weeks of opening boxes and doesn't even require a special top coat? Sounds crazy, right? But it really wasn’t until I hit the 14-day mark that the polish began to crack and wear — and that was partially because I began to pick at it. All I did was paint on my base coat, follow that up with two coats of the China Flower shade, and finish off with a top coat. No LED light, no gel-finish sealant.
You know when you step out of the salon into the sunlight and your fresh color shines from every angle and you can't stop staring at your hands? That’s exactly what happened when I applied this lacquer in my apartment. And the mirror-like sheen didn't even fade after I scrubbed my dishes over the course of the week. Color me very impressed.
Revlon Parfumerie Scented Nail Enamel, $10.71, available at Walmart.
A drugstore nail polish in a perfect red that holds up through two weeks of opening boxes and doesn't even require a special top coat? Sounds crazy, right? But it really wasn’t until I hit the 14-day mark that the polish began to crack and wear — and that was partially because I began to pick at it. All I did was paint on my base coat, follow that up with two coats of the China Flower shade, and finish off with a top coat. No LED light, no gel-finish sealant.
You know when you step out of the salon into the sunlight and your fresh color shines from every angle and you can't stop staring at your hands? That’s exactly what happened when I applied this lacquer in my apartment. And the mirror-like sheen didn't even fade after I scrubbed my dishes over the course of the week. Color me very impressed.
Revlon Parfumerie Scented Nail Enamel, $10.71, available at Walmart.
Advertisement