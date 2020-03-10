“The benefit of using action words in your resume is that it makes your accomplishments clear and direct,” she continues. “You only have a short time to grab a recruiter's attention — our research has shown most employers look for longer than ten seconds, but that's still quite brief. You don't want to risk them misunderstanding what you really have to offer. Writing your resume this way has the added benefit of being useful for interview prep. When you're speaking to someone about your abilities, you want to use the same straightforward language.”