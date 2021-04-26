Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

It wasn't expected of me but I knew my parents would prefer it. They also would've supported me if I chose not to, as long as I could financially support myself. I went to an in-state school and got my bachelor's. I was very lucky I did not have to take out student loans. My tuition was mostly covered by FAFSA and grants for low-income people, and I did work-study for the remainder. My partner, M., had to take out student loans. We were able to pay these off with the profit from the sale of our previous house, which was owned by me. He now pays extra in mortgage to offset this.