1 p.m. — I check in with my boss and then work on a coding project in the afternoon. I'm finding it very hard to focus today. I'm worried about coronavirus and worried about money. Money is a very standard source of anxiety for me. We just went on a trip that we thought we could afford at the time, but now it looks like it will be a challenge to pay our credit card balance. It's not too bad, but still more than I would like, and I'm frustrated that we are struggling to build savings at the rate that I would like us to. I realize I have a 0% interest rate offer on one of my credit cards and start to do some mental math on whether the 4% transfer fee will be less than the interest on the other card. I think it will be but I need to dig into it more. I spend the rest of the afternoon struggling to focus and end the day dragging and bummed out.